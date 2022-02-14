Putnam Investments LLC Takes $8.34 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Affirm by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Affirm by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.19.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

