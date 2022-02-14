Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 879.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $44,543,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 47.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 93.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

