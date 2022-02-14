Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE PIM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. 198,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,980. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $125,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.