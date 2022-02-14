Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE PIM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. 198,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,980. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
