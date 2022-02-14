Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 72.73% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000.
Shares of PLDR opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $28.54.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR).
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.