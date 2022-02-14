Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 72.73% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of PLDR opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $28.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.