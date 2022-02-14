Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Brigham Minerals, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNRL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 690,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.