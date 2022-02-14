Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Brigham Minerals, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNRL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 690,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

