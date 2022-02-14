Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for GoDaddy Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report released on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries now expects that the technology company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.64.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

