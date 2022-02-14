Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By KeyCorp

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

ITT stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

