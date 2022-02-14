Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $125.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $136.91. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

