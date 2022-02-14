Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Capital One Financial

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

