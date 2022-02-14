Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

LIN opened at $294.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

