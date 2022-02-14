Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mattel, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,417 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 111,843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

