Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lowered by Analyst

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

