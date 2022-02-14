Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,179 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,428,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.