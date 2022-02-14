Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

NYSE MGM opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $51.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

