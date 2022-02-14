Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Increased by Capital One Financial

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Retail Properties in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 14.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 399,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 51,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.