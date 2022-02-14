Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Lifted by Analyst

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NNN stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

