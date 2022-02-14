Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.23 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $668.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.82. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.