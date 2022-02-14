Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reduced by William Blair

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $6.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.78. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $668.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.82. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

