Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lifted by Analyst

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.35.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

PDCE stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 3.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.