Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

WU opened at $19.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.