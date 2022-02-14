Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

VOYA opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,064 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,034,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,193,000 after purchasing an additional 169,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,027 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

