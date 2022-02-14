Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Lifted by Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

NYSE:WD opened at $142.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

