Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $82.06 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

