Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Issued By KeyCorp

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $4,197,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,132,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

