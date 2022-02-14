Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reduced by Analyst

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

PFGC opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,898 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $105,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,293 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,015 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 309,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

