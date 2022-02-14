Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Issued By Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Strong” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
About Polaris Infrastructure
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
