Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Issued By Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Strong” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of PIF opened at C$15.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$23.60.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.