Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NOG opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.03%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

