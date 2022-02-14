Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$122.03 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$100.81 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 44.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$123.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

