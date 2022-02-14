Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

WING opened at $153.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.77. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.25, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

