Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $355,655.38

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $355,655.38 and approximately $48,658.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

