QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 180,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,996. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

