Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $324 million-$326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.68 million.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.83. 2,545,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,418. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.75. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.05.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 14,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,009,451 shares of company stock worth $31,827,739. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after buying an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

