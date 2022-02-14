Quark 24 Hour Volume Hits $67,643.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Quark has a market cap of $3.01 million and $67,643.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,094,151 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.