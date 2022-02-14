Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.80. 611,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,369. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,863 shares of company stock worth $20,717,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

