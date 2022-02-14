Radware Ltd. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Radware in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. Radware has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

