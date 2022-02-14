Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 344,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radware in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

