RAI Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $39.35 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $39.35 million and $1.31 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.11 or 0.06813938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,969.87 or 0.99884550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006376 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

