Rainicorn (RAINI) Hits Market Cap of $31.36 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $31.36 million and $302,169.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.16 or 0.06912891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.92 or 1.00056707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

