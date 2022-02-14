Range Resources Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRC. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

