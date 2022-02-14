Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rapid7 in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the technology company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $97.21 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

