Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

AQN opened at C$17.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. The firm has a market cap of C$11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

