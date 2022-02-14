Raymond James Trims Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Target Price to $25.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 191.72% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BYRN opened at $8.57 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $15,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

