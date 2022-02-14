Raymond James Weighs in on OceanaGold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.09 on Monday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

