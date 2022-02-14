Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

