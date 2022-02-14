Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,653.13 ($103.49).

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.96) to GBX 7,525 ($101.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,838 ($78.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($92.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,196.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,970.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.86.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

