Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.49).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,874 ($79.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,816 ($92.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,196.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,970.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

