Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 6.2%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.25. 26,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,010,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $2,600,128 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

