Redd (RDD) Hits Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.25 or 0.99889957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00376057 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.