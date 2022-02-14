Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.25 or 0.99889957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00376057 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

