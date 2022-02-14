ReddCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,395.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.72 million and approximately $30,395.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,049.41 or 1.00073848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00062547 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00242383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00165976 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00293389 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

